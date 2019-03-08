Hatfield flat linked with murder investigation to go on council housing register

Police cordoned off the scene in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

A possession order has been granted for a Hatfield council property that was the scene of a fatal stabbing.

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday, June 10. Picture: Herts police Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday, June 10. Picture: Herts police

The property is a council flat in St Peters Close, which is linked to a murder investigation being led by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

At 1.25am on Monday, June 10, the ambulance service contacted police to report that a man had sustained stab wounds at a block of flats in St Peters Close, off St Albans Road West in Hatfield.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene, and later at Lister Hospital, 23-year-old Cameron Hill, from North Mymms, sadly died.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Bernard Sarson, executive member for community safety, said: "Drug and knife crime destroys our communities and we will not tolerate this kind of activity in our borough.

"It was thanks to Herts Constabulary obtaining a closure order quickly after the stabbing and our partnership working that our officers were able to secure swift possession of the property.

"The property will go back into our housing stock, and provide a much-needed home to a family on our housing needs register."

PC John Phelan, from the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit, said: "We are committed to making sure that Welwyn Hatfield is a safe place to live and we recognised that residents had been left feeling unsettled.

"As a result, we urgently sought a closure order which has helped the council to successfully secure this possession order."

A total of six people have been charged in connection with the murder investigation, including: Nickell Moore, 23, of Between Streets, Cobham; Najiib Hasan, 22, of Queen Adelaide Road, London; Christy Bishop, 37, of St Peters Close, Hatfield; Nicholas Pitts, 38, of Stockbreach Road, Hatfield; Arnold Masumbundu, age 18 of Lyme Farm Road in London, and a 16-year-old boy from Hatfield.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

