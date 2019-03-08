Where are people moving from to live in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere?

Data released by the Office for National Statistics last week shows where people are coming from to live in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere.

ONS statistics reveal that most internal migration in the UK is from neighbouring local authorities.

So for Hertsmere, which includes Potters Bar, most people moved out of the London boroughs of Harrow and Barnet to live in the area during the period from 2017 to 2018.

Similarly, Welwyn Hatfield is seeing most people move into the borough from neighbouring local authorities like East Herts, Enfield, Barnet, Hertsmere and St Albans.

This also works the other way, with people from Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere moving to Hertfordshire or Bedfordshire boroughs.

The ONS stats also revealed people in Welwyn Hatfield are younger than in Hertsmere - with a median age of 35.40 to 40.7 respectively.

In total, based on 2018 numbers, there are now 122,746 people in Welwyn Hatfield and 104,205 people in Hertsmere.