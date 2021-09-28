Potters Bar school earns prestigious science teaching award

Published: 11:34 AM September 28, 2021

A Potters Bar school has earned a prestigious award for their commitment to excellence in science teaching.

Pope Paul Catholic Primary School received the Primary Science Quality Mark, an award led and handed out by the University of Hertfordshire’s School of Education and the Primary Science Teaching Trust.

“We are delighted that our science learning in Pope Paul has been recognised,” said headteacher, Liz Heymoz.

“Well done to Emily Davey and Donna Carey, our science leaders, for all their work ensuring that our children receive a varied and exciting science curriculum.”

Associate professor and PSQM national director, Jane Turner, explained how Pope Paul won the award and why she believes teaching science is so important, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was never a more important time for primary children to have a high-quality science education. The coronavirus pandemic has made everyone aware of the impact of science on our daily lives.

“Primary schools have an important role to ensure that children understand how science works and keeps us healthy and safe.

“Schools that have achieved a Primary Science Quality Mark have demonstrated a significant commitment to science teaching and learning, even at this challenging time for schools.

“The reviewers commented that the profile and quality of science in Pope Paul School is very high. Children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom, developing positive attitudes towards science as well as secure scientific understanding and skills.

“Science subject leaders, their colleagues, head teachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”

Since its national launch in 2010, more than 4,000 schools across the UK have so far achieved a prestigious Primary Science Quality Mark.

To achieve a PSQM, schools must demonstrate commitment and expertise in science leadership, teaching and learning.

To find out more about the Primary Science Quality Mark, visit www.psqm.org.uk.

To find out more about Pope Paul School, visit www.popepaul.herts.sch.uk.