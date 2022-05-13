News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Police keen to attend parties as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:23 PM May 13, 2022
sergeant Alex Smedley

Sergeant Alex Smedley of the Safer Neighbourhood Team. - Credit: Herts police

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team are asking people to inform them of parties as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 

The SNT is part of the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Partnership, which is made up of local services including the council, and aims to keep the public safe through engagement work. 

As part of this work, Sgt Alex Smedley is asking people to inform them of parties, saying: “I’m sure there’s lots being planned to mark this very unique occasion and we’d love to hear about it. 

“Where operationally possible, we’d love to be able to attend your events. It may be possible that we can even bring along a police vehicle to display as well as some free crime prevention goodies. 

“Due to the volume of events expected to be received, we can’t promise a response to all, however, we may make contact with some organisers to confirm those which we can plan to attend. 

“We hope everybody has a safe and happy bank holiday weekend.” 

If you are organising a Jubilee celebration, click here to let the Safer Neighbourhood Team know

