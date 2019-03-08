Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Welwyn Garden City over Easter school holidays

Police are targeting anti-social behaviour in Welwyn Garden City during the Easter school holidays. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Police are carrying out an operation over the Easter school holidays to help deter and tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Operation Brillo will see police conduct targeted patrols to help deal with those responsible for ASB.

It follows on from a similar crackdown during the February half-term holidays.

Sergeant Ian Smith, from the Welwyn Hatfield North Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We ran the operation in February and found that we were receiving less calls about ASB.

“There’s still more work to do though and I hope that our patrols over Easter have the same effect that they did in February.

“My team are able to monitor CCTV across the town, both from within the station and when out on patrol.

“We also work closely with key venues across the town to take action against anyone involved in ASB.

“This can include issuing banning notices and supporting civil action against offenders.”

Every incident of ASB is logged and recorded, including the details of the offending young people, so that officers can build up a picture and take appropriate action.

The Welwyn Hatfield North Safer Neighbourhood Team have a list of young people who have been identified as being involved with ASB, along with the telephone numbers for their parents.

This means every officer has the ability to contact their parents if they are found to be continuing with this behaviour.

Sgt Smith said: “I urge parents to be aware of their children’s whereabouts at all times.

“If you know that your child is committing ASB, we would suggest considering placing certain conditions on them such as curfews.

“The consequences of committing ASB can range from the young person meeting with the police to discuss their behaviour to being issued with a Community Protection Notice once they are over 16.

“We understand that ASB can negatively impact the quality of life for local residents.

“We will always take your reports seriously, and take firm but fair action.

“We’re here to help keep you safe and you should never hesitate to get in touch if you have any concerns.”

As part of the Safer Neighbourhood Team’s ongoing work to tackle ASB, they are hosting a weekly stall at the Howard Centre every Wednesday from 4pm to 5pm on the ground floor by the escalators.

Residents can attend to discuss any concerns. If officers cannot attend, the team will post this on their Twitter account: @WelHatNthPolice.

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour should call the non-emergency number 101.

Remember, if a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, always call 999 straight away.

RELATED LINKS

Police ready to listen to concerns in Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Garden City police threaten to ban badly behaved youths from McDonald’s and other locations

New Welwyn Hatfield neighbourhood sergeant wants to tackle antisocial behaviour