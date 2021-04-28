Car seized following traffic offences in Hatfield

Published: 4:29 PM April 28, 2021 Updated: 4:54 PM April 28, 2021

A car has been seized and two people have been issued with traffic offence reports for driving without the correct licence and insurance in Hatfield.

On Tuesday, April 20, police received a report of a suspicious grey Vauxhall Corsa driving through the town.

Officers stopped the vehicle in High Dells, and found that the driver – a 28-year-old woman from Hatfield – only held a provisional driving licence. Police checks were carried out on the car and it was established that it was a hire vehicle under a name that did not match the woman.

The vehicle was seized and the woman was issued with a traffic offence report for 'driving otherwise in accordance of a licence' and for driving without vehicle insurance.

The vehicle was taken to the hire company in St Albans and further enquiries were carried out, where it was found the woman’s partner had hired the car.

The man – aged 29 and from Hatfield - was issued a traffic offence report for allowing the vehicle to be used by a person who he knew didn’t have a licence.

PC Chris Giles, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I hope this result is reassuring to the local community.

