Police helicopter called out after bike stolen by group with knife in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 15:31 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 28 July 2020

A police helicopter was used in the search yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

A young man in Welwyn Garden City reportedly had his bike stolen yesterday by a group of teenagers – one of whom was carrying a knife.

Herts police were called about around 3.36pm yesterday, Monday July 27, to reports of a group of young men, aged around 16, gathering outside the King George Hotel in Cole Green Lane.

A young man reported that the group had stolen his bike and he had seen one carrying a knife.

Officers arrived and searched the area for several hours, the helicopter was also deployed in the search. No offenders were found.

The crime has been recorded as a robbery and assault and enquiries are continuing.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting reference 41/59164/20.

