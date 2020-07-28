Police helicopter called out after bike stolen by group with knife in Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 15:31 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 28 July 2020
A young man in Welwyn Garden City reportedly had his bike stolen yesterday by a group of teenagers – one of whom was carrying a knife.
Herts police were called about around 3.36pm yesterday, Monday July 27, to reports of a group of young men, aged around 16, gathering outside the King George Hotel in Cole Green Lane.
A young man reported that the group had stolen his bike and he had seen one carrying a knife.
Officers arrived and searched the area for several hours, the helicopter was also deployed in the search. No offenders were found.
The crime has been recorded as a robbery and assault and enquiries are continuing.
The victim was not injured during the incident.
Anyone with information should contact police quoting reference 41/59164/20.
