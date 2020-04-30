Police helicopter called out in Hatfield after men sighted with air rifles

A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

A police helicopter was called out near Hatfield after two men were reportedly sighted carrying air rifles.

Herts police and a helicopter were looking for two men near Hertford Road yesterday evening.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Police were called to reports of suspicious activity on the outskirts of Hatfield at just before 8pm last night, Wednesday, April 29.

“It was reported that two men with air rifles had been seen on foot by the A414, Hertford Road.

“Officers attended, as well as the police helicopter, and searched the area, however no suspects were located. Enquiries are continuing and anyone who has information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 585 of 29 April.”