Man with ‘firearm’ prompts armed police and helicopter search in Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 12:31 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 07 August 2020
A Herts police helicopter was searching over Welwyn Garden City for a man seen with a suspected firearm in the early hours of the morning.
Police were called at 1.25am this morning, Friday August 7, to reports of a male seen with a suspected firearm in Hollybush Lane.
Officers immediately attended the area to search for the male, with assistance from the police helicopter, the armed policing unit and the dog unit.
A thorough search was conducted of the area and no evidence of the male was found.
Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 51 of 7 August.
