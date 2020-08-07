Man with ‘firearm’ prompts armed police and helicopter search in Welwyn Garden City

A Herts police helicopter was searching over Welwyn Garden City for a man seen with a suspected firearm in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called at 1.25am this morning, Friday August 7, to reports of a male seen with a suspected firearm in Hollybush Lane.

Officers immediately attended the area to search for the male, with assistance from the police helicopter, the armed policing unit and the dog unit.

A thorough search was conducted of the area and no evidence of the male was found.

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 51 of 7 August.