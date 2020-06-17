Advanced search

Police appeal to find cyclist after racially aggravated assault in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 11:02 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 17 June 2020

Police are appealing following an assault on the Alban Way. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A racially aggravated assault in Hatfield has sparked a police appeal for witnesses.

At around 9pm on Monday, June 8, on the Alban Way – near Ellenbrook Lane and Nast Hyde Halt – two cyclists were involved in an altercation.

It was reported that one pushed the other and offensive language was used.

After speaking to one of them, police are now looking for a white British male, netween 45 and 50 years old, of thin athletic build, 5ft 10ins tall and thin faced with a deep tan.

He was riding a thin wheeled road racing bike in purple, black and white. He was wearing black cycling lycra a cycling helmet that had two purple tubed mounted cameras on top. He was also carrying a white shopping bag with black writing on it.

PC Gav Richardson said: “Did you witness this incident? Does the description of the second cyclist sound familiar? If so I’d like to hear from you.

“I can be contacted directly via email at gavin.richardson@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/44688/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

