Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 13:06 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 13 March 2019

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police were called yesterday following concerns for a mother and her child in Welwyn Garden City.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “Police were called at 4.28pm yesterday (Tuesday) to concerns for a woman and her child in Hall Grove.

“The woman was detained by officers under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital.”

Eyewitnesses began discussing the situation on social media after seeing several police cars, including a police van, outside the doctors surgery in Hall Grove.

Addressing concerns raised on social media, the police spokeswoman told this newspaper there had been no child abduction incident.

