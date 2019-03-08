Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police urge vigilance as search for missing Joy Morgan continues

PUBLISHED: 16:56 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 18 April 2019

A police search team search an area of Norton Green for any sign of missing University of Hertfordshire student Joy Morgan. Picture: DANNY LOO

A police search team search an area of Norton Green for any sign of missing University of Hertfordshire student Joy Morgan. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Police are urging the community to be vigilant as the search for missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan continues.

Missing student Joy Morgan. Picture: Supplied by Herts PoliceMissing student Joy Morgan. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

University of Hertfordshire midwifery student Joy, 21, was reported missing from Hatfield on Thursday, February 7.

She was last seen in Ilford on December 26, 2018.

On Wednesday, February 27, Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, London, was charged with murder.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Unfortunately, Joy's body has not been found yet so I'm continuing to urge members of the public to be vigilant when out and about and if you see anything suspicious, please alert the police immediately.

READ MORE: Family of missing Joy Morgan: 'Please get in touch with police and help us'

“If you have any information at all about Joy, no matter how insignificant it might seem, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

“This is a devastating time for Joy's family and they are in utter turmoil.”

Officers are also still keen to hear from anyone who has information about a red Honda vehicle, pictured below, which belongs to Israel.

Police want to hear from anyone who has information about this red Honda vehicle, which belongs to the man charged with the murder of Joy Morgan. Picture: supplied by Herts PolicePolice want to hear from anyone who has information about this red Honda vehicle, which belongs to the man charged with the murder of Joy Morgan. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

DI Jenkins said: “The vehicle has been located but I am keen to hear from anyone who might have seen it over the festive period and into the New Year.

“Joy used to travel in the vehicle and any information you have about it, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to the investigation.

“If you saw it, please do not hesitate to get in touch and let us know when and where it was.”

Joy had links to Hatfield, Ilford, Battersea, Cricklewood, Stevenage and Luton.

Israel will appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Friday, May 31, with a trial set for Monday, July 8, at St Albans Crown Court.

• Any information that could assist the investigation can be submitted online here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020119R15-PO1.

• You can also contact Hertfordshire police via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

• Alternatively, you can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

READ MORE:

Joy Morgan police appeal: have you seen this 'distinctive' car?

Man remanded in custody to face court in connection with disappearance of Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Man charged with murder after disappearance of Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Man re-arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Missing Joy Morgan: Police use sniffer dogs in Stevenage search

Missing Joy Morgan family appeal: 'All of us are broken inside'

Most Read

EastEnders stars spotted filming at Welwyn Garden City shop

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a laugh with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Appeal launched after vandals “trash” Hatfield nursery garden

A nursery in Hatfield has been trashed. Picture: supplied

Cannabis factory with 330 plants worth £90K uncovered in Potters Bar house

Police uncovered a cannabis factory with about 330 plants at a house in Willow Way, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

EastEnders stars spotted filming at Welwyn Garden City shop

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a laugh with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Appeal launched after vandals “trash” Hatfield nursery garden

A nursery in Hatfield has been trashed. Picture: supplied

Cannabis factory with 330 plants worth £90K uncovered in Potters Bar house

Police uncovered a cannabis factory with about 330 plants at a house in Willow Way, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Police urge vigilance as search for missing Joy Morgan continues

A police search team search an area of Norton Green for any sign of missing University of Hertfordshire student Joy Morgan. Picture: DANNY LOO

Herts Ad Sunday League: Cup joy for Skew Bridge Rothamsted and Wheathampstead 89

Skew Bridge Rothamsted won the Herts Advertiser Knockout Cup with a 1-0 win over Blackberry Jacks at Clarence Park. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Potters Bar seeks VIPs to take pride of place at carnival

Potters Bar Carnival VIPs 2018. Picture: Melissa Page.

Vote for your favourite tracks to be played at Hatfield’s Classic Ibiza concert

Classic Ibiza returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31.

Hatfield landlord fined over £50K for poor fire safety and maintenance of houses in multiple occupation

A landlord of two Hatfield houses in multiple occupation has been fined over £50K for poor fire safety and maintenance. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists