Police urge vigilance as search for missing Joy Morgan continues

A police search team search an area of Norton Green for any sign of missing University of Hertfordshire student Joy Morgan. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Police are urging the community to be vigilant as the search for missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan continues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Missing student Joy Morgan. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police Missing student Joy Morgan. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

University of Hertfordshire midwifery student Joy, 21, was reported missing from Hatfield on Thursday, February 7.

She was last seen in Ilford on December 26, 2018.

On Wednesday, February 27, Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, London, was charged with murder.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Unfortunately, Joy's body has not been found yet so I'm continuing to urge members of the public to be vigilant when out and about and if you see anything suspicious, please alert the police immediately.

READ MORE: Family of missing Joy Morgan: 'Please get in touch with police and help us'

“If you have any information at all about Joy, no matter how insignificant it might seem, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

“This is a devastating time for Joy's family and they are in utter turmoil.”

Officers are also still keen to hear from anyone who has information about a red Honda vehicle, pictured below, which belongs to Israel.

Police want to hear from anyone who has information about this red Honda vehicle, which belongs to the man charged with the murder of Joy Morgan. Picture: supplied by Herts Police Police want to hear from anyone who has information about this red Honda vehicle, which belongs to the man charged with the murder of Joy Morgan. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

DI Jenkins said: “The vehicle has been located but I am keen to hear from anyone who might have seen it over the festive period and into the New Year.

“Joy used to travel in the vehicle and any information you have about it, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to the investigation.

“If you saw it, please do not hesitate to get in touch and let us know when and where it was.”

Joy had links to Hatfield, Ilford, Battersea, Cricklewood, Stevenage and Luton.

Israel will appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Friday, May 31, with a trial set for Monday, July 8, at St Albans Crown Court.

• Any information that could assist the investigation can be submitted online here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020119R15-PO1.

• You can also contact Hertfordshire police via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

• Alternatively, you can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

READ MORE:

Joy Morgan police appeal: have you seen this 'distinctive' car?

Man remanded in custody to face court in connection with disappearance of Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Man charged with murder after disappearance of Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Man re-arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Missing Joy Morgan: Police use sniffer dogs in Stevenage search

Missing Joy Morgan family appeal: 'All of us are broken inside'