Police 'pleased' people didn't break rules and attend cancelled car meet

Published: 10:46 AM January 19, 2021

People were warned not to travel to a cancelled car meet over the weekend. - Credit: Matt Powell

Herts police are thankful their warnings over attending a cancelled car meet encouraged drivers not to travel to where the event would have been held in South Mimms on January 17.

Officers put section 35 dispersal orders in place and enforced coronavirus regulations, issuing a £10,000 fixed penalty notice (FPN) to organisers and £200 fines to anyone attending, as well as prosecuting anyone for driving without due care and attention, removing cars that are not roadworthy and dealing with any construction and use offences.

Inspector Kio Bozorgi said: "We were pleased that people heeded police warnings not to travel to the cancelled car meet. Thankfully our preventative measures and the powerful 'stay at home' lockdown message prevented unnecessary travel, as we hoped."

If you believe someone may be breaching the COVID-19 regulations, you can report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.