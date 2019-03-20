Suspected drug use in Hatfield neighbourhood prompts police patrols

Published: 5:24 PM March 20, 2019 Updated: 9:04 PM November 3, 2020

Police are increasing patrols in response to concerns about suspected drug use in Parkhouse Court, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View - Credit: Archant

Police patrols are being increased in response to concerns about suspected drug use in Hatfield.

Officers from the Welwyn Hatfield West Safer Neighbourhood Team are conducting high-visibility patrols in Parkhouse Court, both within the blocks of flats and in the parking areas.

Welwyn Hatfield West Safer Neighbourhood Team PC Richard Tomlinson said: “A number of residents have been in touch to voice concerns around suspected drug use in Parkhouse Court and the aim of these patrols is to prevent and detect crime in the area.”

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Wayne Nash said: “Drug use, and the associated criminality that often comes with it, will not be tolerated in Welwyn Hatfield.

“The public are our eyes and ears and the information they hold may be the missing piece of the puzzle that enables us to carry out further action.

“I would like to thank those residents who have got in touch to report their concerns and I would encourage anyone who has information about suspected drug use in the area to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 so that we can tackle the issue.”

Residents can also report any concerns or information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.