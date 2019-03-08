Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suspected drug use in Hatfield neighbourhood prompts police patrols

PUBLISHED: 17:24 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 20 March 2019

Police are increasing patrols in response to concerns about suspected drug use in Parkhouse Court, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Police are increasing patrols in response to concerns about suspected drug use in Parkhouse Court, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Police patrols are being increased in response to concerns about suspected drug use in Hatfield.

Officers from the Welwyn Hatfield West Safer Neighbourhood Team are conducting high-visibility patrols in Parkhouse Court, both within the blocks of flats and in the parking areas.

Welwyn Hatfield West Safer Neighbourhood Team PC Richard Tomlinson said: “A number of residents have been in touch to voice concerns around suspected drug use in Parkhouse Court and the aim of these patrols is to prevent and detect crime in the area.”

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Wayne Nash said: “Drug use, and the associated criminality that often comes with it, will not be tolerated in Welwyn Hatfield.

“The public are our eyes and ears and the information they hold may be the missing piece of the puzzle that enables us to carry out further action.

“I would like to thank those residents who have got in touch to report their concerns and I would encourage anyone who has information about suspected drug use in the area to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 so that we can tackle the issue.”

Residents can also report any concerns or information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Police cordon off Welwyn Garden City road after man suffers serious head injury

Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police called after men follow young girls in Welwyn Garden City

Two girls were approached by men in Hilly Fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Police appeal after man seriously hurt in Welwyn Garden City

Police are on the scene in Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Child, 7, rescued after vehicle rolls into Stanborough Lake

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Heroes save trapped seven-year-old boy in Welwyn Garden City after van rolls into lake

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Police cordon off Welwyn Garden City road after man suffers serious head injury

Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police called after men follow young girls in Welwyn Garden City

Two girls were approached by men in Hilly Fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Police appeal after man seriously hurt in Welwyn Garden City

Police are on the scene in Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Child, 7, rescued after vehicle rolls into Stanborough Lake

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Heroes save trapped seven-year-old boy in Welwyn Garden City after van rolls into lake

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

County council reassures Potters Bar bus users after service cuts

A Metroline bus

Suspected drug use in Hatfield neighbourhood prompts police patrols

Police are increasing patrols in response to concerns about suspected drug use in Parkhouse Court, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Citizens show spirit in loss to title contenders Bromsgrove

Elliot Bailey sits on his heels after Welwyn Garden City lose 3-0 in the match between WGC FC v Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: DANNY LOO

Council buys Welwyn Garden City shop units for more than £7.5million

21-33 Stonehills, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police release CCTV images after attemped Hatfield Tesco booze theft

Police would like to speak to this man as they believe he could help with their enquiries into an attempted theft in Hatfield's Tesco. Picture: supplied by Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists