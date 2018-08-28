Welwyn Garden City corner shop broken into

Police are investigating after a corner shop was broken into last night in Welwyn Garden City.

One Stop shop in Peartree Lane was burgled last night (Wednesday, January 2).

At 11.31pm, two offenders got in after damaging the front door.

They were disturbed by an alarm and then made off along Peartree Lane in the direction of St Albans Road East.

Nothing was taken during the burglary.

Both offenders were travelling on one motorbike.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about the burglary, should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/665/19.