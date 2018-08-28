Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Passports among items stolen in Welwyn burglary

PUBLISHED: 16:57 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 10 January 2019

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Welwyn yesterday.

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Welwyn yesterday.

Archant

Burglars smashed their way into a house in Welwyn, damaging a rear patio door.

Police were called at 5.39pm yesterday (Wednesday) to Canonsfield, Welwyn, to reports that a woman had returned home to find her property had been burgled.

Burglars smashed the glass of the patio door and carried out a search inside.

Cash, passports and various items of jewellery were stolen.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/2792/18 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

For crime prevention advice, visit https://www.herts.police.uk/Information-and-services/Advice/Crime-prevention/Protect-your-home/

Most Read

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Woman pronounced dead in Welwyn Garden City

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Trust helicopter attended in Welwyn Garden City.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Most Read

Villages in Suffolk: 10 of the most beautiful places to live

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suffolk’s best walks: A riverside stroll between Melton and Woodbridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Where to see snowdrops in Suffolk: 9 perfect places

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 of the prettiest places to live in Waveney

#includeImage($article, 225)

Afternoon tea in Suffolk: 9 of the best places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Heavy traffic on A1(M) after three vehicle crash near Welwyn Garden City

There is heavy traffic on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City after a three vehicle crash

Two Welwyn Garden City vans break-ins are being linked

Amwell Common in Welwyn Garden City, where one of the van break-ins happened. Picture: Google Street View

Passports among items stolen in Welwyn burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Welwyn yesterday.

Woman pronounced dead in Welwyn Garden City

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Trust helicopter attended in Welwyn Garden City.

Loud bangs in Hatfield leave residents baffled

Police say they have received no reports in connection loud bangs in Hatfield last night.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists