Passports among items stolen in Welwyn burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Welwyn yesterday. Archant

Burglars smashed their way into a house in Welwyn, damaging a rear patio door.

Police were called at 5.39pm yesterday (Wednesday) to Canonsfield, Welwyn, to reports that a woman had returned home to find her property had been burgled.

Burglars smashed the glass of the patio door and carried out a search inside.

Cash, passports and various items of jewellery were stolen.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/2792/18 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

For crime prevention advice, visit https://www.herts.police.uk/Information-and-services/Advice/Crime-prevention/Protect-your-home/