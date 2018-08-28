Police investigate triple whammy of Potters Bar burglaries
PUBLISHED: 17:25 07 January 2019
Archant
Police are investigating three burglaries that took place in Potters Bar at the weekend and possibly last week.
Some time between 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 2 and 1.30pm on Sunday, January 6, offenders broke into a bungalow in Oakroyd Avenue after damaging a rear window.
It is not known if anything was taken from the bungalow.
The crime reference for reports is 41/1718/19.
On Sunnybank Road offenders smashed a glass door and ransacked the place between 11am on Saturday, January 5 and 3.30pm on Sunday, January 6.
It is not known if anything was taken. The crime reference for reports is 41/1810/19.
Finally, on Baker Street, between 3.20am and 4am on Sunday, January 6, offenders damaged a rear door of a house and, once inside, made a mess.
A computer was stolen.
The crime reference for reports is 41/1762/19.
Any witnesses, or anyone with information on any of these investigations, should contact Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the related crime reference.