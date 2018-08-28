Police investigate triple whammy of Potters Bar burglaries

Police are investigating three burglaries in Potters Bar. Archant

Police are investigating three burglaries that took place in Potters Bar at the weekend and possibly last week.

Some time between 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 2 and 1.30pm on Sunday, January 6, offenders broke into a bungalow in Oakroyd Avenue after damaging a rear window.

It is not known if anything was taken from the bungalow.

The crime reference for reports is 41/1718/19.

On Sunnybank Road offenders smashed a glass door and ransacked the place between 11am on Saturday, January 5 and 3.30pm on Sunday, January 6.

It is not known if anything was taken. The crime reference for reports is 41/1810/19.

Finally, on Baker Street, between 3.20am and 4am on Sunday, January 6, offenders damaged a rear door of a house and, once inside, made a mess.

A computer was stolen.

The crime reference for reports is 41/1762/19.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information on any of these investigations, should contact Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the related crime reference.