Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police investigate triple whammy of Potters Bar burglaries

PUBLISHED: 17:25 07 January 2019

Police are investigating three burglaries in Potters Bar.

Police are investigating three burglaries in Potters Bar.

Archant

Police are investigating three burglaries that took place in Potters Bar at the weekend and possibly last week.

Some time between 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 2 and 1.30pm on Sunday, January 6, offenders broke into a bungalow in Oakroyd Avenue after damaging a rear window.

It is not known if anything was taken from the bungalow.

The crime reference for reports is 41/1718/19.

On Sunnybank Road offenders smashed a glass door and ransacked the place between 11am on Saturday, January 5 and 3.30pm on Sunday, January 6.

It is not known if anything was taken. The crime reference for reports is 41/1810/19.

Finally, on Baker Street, between 3.20am and 4am on Sunday, January 6, offenders damaged a rear door of a house and, once inside, made a mess.

A computer was stolen.

The crime reference for reports is 41/1762/19.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information on any of these investigations, should contact Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the related crime reference.

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Planned A1(M) roadworks will affect South Mimms and Hatfield

Carriageway repairs will be taking place on the A1(M) motorway near South Mimms, Hatfield and Welwyn.

Jewellery, cash and Apple device stolen in Hatfield burglaries

A house in Cherry Way, Hatfield, was burgled over the weekend. Picture: Google Street View

Welwyn Garden City heroes save children from fire

Harry Hagger (L) and Conner Martin (R) both stepped in to help with the rescue of children in a fire on Knella Road in Welwyn Garden City. Pictures: Harry Hagger/Kevin Lines/Conner Martin

Most Read

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight people found on back seats of BMW after police stop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Busy Ipswich road cleared after crash between tractor and car

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Did you spend Saturday night in Yates?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Police investigate triple whammy of Potters Bar burglaries

Police are investigating three burglaries in Potters Bar.

Saracens Mavericks unable to cap historic week as Manchester Thunder claim opening-day win

Sasha Corbin looks to find sister Kadeen for Saracens Mavericks against Manchester Thunder. Picture: STEVE PORTER

Welwyn Hatfield Council leader calls on Gosling Sports Hall to stay open

Council leader Tony Kingsbury has spoken out asking Gosling Sports Centre bosses to reconsider their decision to close the sports hall. Pictures: WHBC/Danny Loo

Dry January charity challenge for Welwyn Garden City man

Gillian and Brian Scott have devoted their lives to caring for young people after losing three children to cystic fibrosis. Picture: SWE

Jewellery, cash and Apple device stolen in Hatfield burglaries

A house in Cherry Way, Hatfield, was burgled over the weekend. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists