Police helicopter and dogs search for stolen bike in Welwyn Garden City.
PUBLISHED: 11:05 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 30 June 2020
Archant
A police helicopter, dogs unit and officers searched for three men in Welwyn Garden City after a teenager reportedly was robbed.
Herts police were called at just after 12.45pm yesterday, June 29, to reports of a robbery on Lockley Crescent, Hatfield.
You may also want to watch:
A teenage boy reported being pushed off his bike and having it stolen by three men, two of whom were already on bikes.
The three rode off and were later seen in the Howlands and Boundary Lane area of Welwyn Garden City.
Officers, including the police helicopter and dog unit, searched the area, however the men were not located and enquiries are continuing into the incident.
You can report information about this crime online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR of 303 29 June.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.