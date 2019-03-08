Police helicopter searches Welwyn Garden City for suspect who 'committed assault' after refused ciggy

A police helicopter was flying over Welwyn Garden City looking for a suspect. Picture: Herts police Archant

A police helicopter was flying over Welwyn Garden City on Sunday searching for a man who allegedly assaulted someone after they refused to give him a cigarette.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At 11.32pm, officers were called to reports of an actual bodily harm (ABH) assault in Ridgeway.

It was reported to police that a black male in a black tracksuit, riding a bike, assaulted the victim after he refused to give him a cigarette.

You may also want to watch:

The victim sustained minor facial injuries and the suspected perpetrator left down an alleyway off Knella Road.

A police helicopter searched the area, but could not find the man.

Inspector Wayne Nash from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "I would like to reassure the public that assaults such as this are not commonplace, however we want to catch this male in case he does it again."

Anyone with information can contact the police on non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/75049/19.