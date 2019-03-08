Advanced search

Police helicopter searches Welwyn Garden City for suspect who 'committed assault' after refused ciggy

PUBLISHED: 13:32 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 20 August 2019

A police helicopter was flying over Welwyn Garden City looking for a suspect. Picture: Herts police

A police helicopter was flying over Welwyn Garden City on Sunday searching for a man who allegedly assaulted someone after they refused to give him a cigarette.

At 11.32pm, officers were called to reports of an actual bodily harm (ABH) assault in Ridgeway.

It was reported to police that a black male in a black tracksuit, riding a bike, assaulted the victim after he refused to give him a cigarette.

The victim sustained minor facial injuries and the suspected perpetrator left down an alleyway off Knella Road.

A police helicopter searched the area, but could not find the man.

Inspector Wayne Nash from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "I would like to reassure the public that assaults such as this are not commonplace, however we want to catch this male in case he does it again."

Anyone with information can contact the police on non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/75049/19.

