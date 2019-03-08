Advanced search

Police helicopter chases suspects in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 18:50 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:51 26 April 2019

A police helicopter chased suspects in Hatfield after they failed to stop for police. Picture: Herts Police.

A police helicopter chased suspects in Hatfield after they failed to stop for police. Picture: Herts Police.

Police chased four suspects on foot and by helicopter who were believed to have links to criminal activity in London.

Operation Scorpion officers were conducting proactive patrols in Hatfield around lunchtime today when they signalled for a grey Hyundai to stop, believing the occupants to be involved in crime.

The car did not stop and the four occupants left the vehicle in the car park at the Mercure Hotel off Roehyde Way and ran off.

With help from the National Police Air Service, police searched the area and found two of the occupants, both men, who were detained a short time later.

They were searched, but nothing was found on their person and they were released.

Police are still looking for the other two occupants of the car.

