Police helicopter and dogs search for male suspect in Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 17:43 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 29 May 2019
Archant
A police helicopter and dog unit conducted a search for a male suspect in Hatfield today.
You may also want to watch:
The National Police Air Service and dog unit carried out the arrest inquiry in the Birchwood area just before midday.
Police were attempting to locate an 18-year old man wanted in connection with a domestic incident.
The 18-year old has so far has not been located and police enquiries are ongoing in the Birchwood area.