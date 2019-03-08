Police helicopter and dogs search for male suspect in Hatfield

Police search for an 18-year old over Hatfield. Picture: John Hawthorne. Archant

A police helicopter and dog unit conducted a search for a male suspect in Hatfield today.

The National Police Air Service and dog unit carried out the arrest inquiry in the Birchwood area just before midday.

Police were attempting to locate an 18-year old man wanted in connection with a domestic incident.

The 18-year old has so far has not been located and police enquiries are ongoing in the Birchwood area.