Suspected cannabis seized after drugs raid on Welwyn home

PUBLISHED: 09:42 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 08 July 2020

The raid took place on Monday.

A drugs warrant was executed in Welwyn on Monday by officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team.

An early morning raid was carried out at an address in Node Way Gardens following reports from the public about drug activity taking place.

A 34-year-old man from Welwyn was reported to court on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was also issued with a Community Protection Warning.

A quantity of suspected cannabis was seized for destruction.

PC Ross Freeman, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Drugs ruin lives and are often the catalyst for more serious crime. We simply will not tolerate this in Welwyn Hatfield.

“To any residents worried about drug activity, please be assured that we will continue to use all tactics available to us to identify and disrupt those involved.

“It’s vitally important that you get in touch with us if you suspect drug dealing. We constantly work behind the scenes to gather information about those who may be involved in drug supply and when the public get in touch, we can build up a better picture of the problem and take action such as by carrying out warrants like these.”

You can report information by calling 101, reporting it online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

