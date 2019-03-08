Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield police successfully guide swan in Hot Fuzz-esque incident

PUBLISHED: 11:29 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 01 November 2019

The police successfully guided the swan back to safety. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police

The police successfully guided the swan back to safety. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police

Archant

'No luck catching them swans then?' - 'It's just the one swan, actually.'

Life was imitating art when police had to deal with a loose swan yesterday - a scenario reminiscent of a scene from the cult classic film Hot Fuzz.

Welwyn Hatfield North police tweeted: "No one teaches you how to herd rowdy swans in training - he eventually made his way back to the lagoon."

Hot Fuzz, released in 2007, was partially shot in Welwyn Hatfield and features a famous scene where Simon Pegg and Nick Frost end up chasing a loose swan.

