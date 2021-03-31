Police disperse ‘large gathering’ near University of Hertfordshire de Havilland campus

Published: 4:04 PM March 31, 2021

Police were called to a gathering in Aviation Avenue on Tuesday evening. - Credit: Archant

Police were called to disperse a ‘large gathering’ near to the University of Hertfordshire’s de Havilland campus in Hatfield on Tuesday evening.

Officers attended the scene in Aviation Avenue and reminded the group of the current ‘rule of six’ COVID-19 restriction, but the gathering continued and a Section 35 dispersal order was issued.

In a statement to the Welwyn Hatfield Times, a Herts police spokeswoman said: “Yesterday evening – Tuesday, March 30 – police received several calls reporting a large gathering of people in the Aviation Avenue area of Hatfield.

“Officers initially attended and engaged with the group to explain the current COVID-19 restrictions in place around the rule of six.

“However, the gathering did not cease so a Section 35 dispersal order was put in place to prevent people congregating in the area.

“This order, which is part of the Anti-social, Crime and Policing Act 2014, means anyone who refuses to leave a specified area will be arrested.

“Officers attended the scene and managed the peaceful dispersal of the crowd, which was concluded by 11pm.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while we dealt with this incident.”