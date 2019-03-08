Advanced search

Police cordon off Welwyn Garden City road after man suffers serious head injury

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 March 2019

Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

A Welwyn Garden City road has been cordoned off by police since the early hours after a man was discovered with a serious head injury.

Police were called at 12.18am this morning (Monday, March 18) to reports that a man had suffered a head injury in Vine Close.

The man, who is in his sixties, was conscious and breathing when he was found by a family member.

He has been taken to hospital.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “Officers are still at the scene and carrying out enquiries to establish how the man sustained the injury.”

•Anyone who can help should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 3 of March 18.

