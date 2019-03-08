Police cordon off Welwyn Garden City road after man suffers serious head injury

Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A Welwyn Garden City road has been cordoned off by police since the early hours after a man was discovered with a serious head injury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police were called at 12.18am this morning (Monday, March 18) to reports that a man had suffered a head injury in Vine Close.

The man, who is in his sixties, was conscious and breathing when he was found by a family member.

He has been taken to hospital.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “Officers are still at the scene and carrying out enquiries to establish how the man sustained the injury.”

Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

•Anyone who can help should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 3 of March 18.

Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

A Police Scientific Services Unit in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO A Police Scientific Services Unit in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO