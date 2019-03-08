Advanced search

CCTV appeal following incident of motor vehicle interference

PUBLISHED: 17:18 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 15 August 2019

Herts Police believe the man in the video may be able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Matt Powell

Herts Police believe the man in the video may be able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Matt Powell

Archant

Herts police have today released CCTV footage following an incident in Welwyn Garden City which officers have described as 'motor vehicle interference'.

The incident happened in Handside Lane on Friday, July 26. At around 4.19am, a white Mini Cooper and a black VW Golf, which were parked on a driveway, were interfered with.

Officers believe the man in the footage may be able to help with their enquiries.

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Wayne Nash said: "Do you recognise this man? He may be able to help us with our enquiries so please get in touch if you think you know who he is.

"Similarly, I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and might have witnessed the incident or suspicious activity.

"If you can help, please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/68388/19."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report.

