Police called to Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

PUBLISHED: 16:27 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 02 January 2019

Police were called to the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City today. Picture: Danny Loo

Police are dealing with a large group of young people who have been causing trouble in the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City today.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “Police were called at 3.42pm today to reports of a large group of youths attempting to ride on bicycles through the Howard Centre.

“It was reported that they were also being verbally abusive.

“Police are currently at the scene dealing with the incident.”

