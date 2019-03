Three-car crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police were called to a crash on Ascots Lane, Welwyn Garden City, today. Picture: Nina Morgan Archant

Police were called to a crash between three cars in Welwyn Garden City today.

The crash, on Ascots Lane, involved a silver Honda Jazz, a black Ford Focus and a white Vauxhall Corsa.

Police believe there were no injuries.

Officers were called to the scene at 12.24pm and all the cars were recovered by 1.28pm.