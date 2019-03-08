Advanced search

'Racially-motivated attack' on two women and man in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 10:04 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 11 June 2019

Aldykes, Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Two women and a man were victims of an alleged racially-motivated attack in Hatfield at the weekend.

Police were called to reports of a verbal altercation in Aldykes at 1.54am on Sunday.

It was reported that a woman approached three victims, two women and a man, and started racially abusing the man.

She then proceeded to assault the man and afterwards started punching both of the women and pulling their hair.

All three of the victims sustained minor injuries and were treated by ambulance officers, who had been called to attend the scene at 2.28am.

The police arrested a 22-year-old woman from St Albans at the scene, on suspicion of assaulting officers, causing harassment, alarm or distress and assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (ABH).

The 22-year old woman has since been released on conditional bail until July 7.

Anyone who has been a victim or witness of hate crime is encouraged to report incidents to police on 101 or online at: herts.police.uk/Report

