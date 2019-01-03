14-year-old boy punched in Potters Bar fight
Published: 12:50 PM January 3, 2019 Updated: 9:02 PM November 3, 2020
Police were called to a fight near Sainsbury’s in Potters Bar yesterday afternoon, involving two groups.
Officers were called at 2.25pm to reports of a fight near the supermarket in Darkes Lane.
A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “Between 2pm and 2.20pm, six teenage boys were walking down the road when they were approached by another group of males.
“A physical altercation ensued and a 14-year-old boy was punched.
“The victim sustained bruising.”
•Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/508/19.
