14-year-old boy punched in Potters Bar fight

Nina Morgan

Published: 12:50 PM January 3, 2019    Updated: 9:02 PM November 3, 2020
Police were called to a fight in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, near the Sainsbury's supermarket. Picture: Google Street View - Credit: Archant

Police were called to a fight near Sainsbury’s in Potters Bar yesterday afternoon, involving two groups.

Officers were called at 2.25pm to reports of a fight near the supermarket in Darkes Lane.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “Between 2pm and 2.20pm, six teenage boys were walking down the road when they were approached by another group of males.

“A physical altercation ensued and a 14-year-old boy was punched.

“The victim sustained bruising.”

•Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/508/19.

