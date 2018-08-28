Advanced search

14-year-old boy punched in Potters Bar fight

PUBLISHED: 12:50 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 03 January 2019

Police were called to a fight in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, near the Sainsbury's supermarket. Picture: Google Street View

Police were called to a fight near Sainsbury’s in Potters Bar yesterday afternoon, involving two groups.

Officers were called at 2.25pm to reports of a fight near the supermarket in Darkes Lane.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “Between 2pm and 2.20pm, six teenage boys were walking down the road when they were approached by another group of males.

“A physical altercation ensued and a 14-year-old boy was punched.

“The victim sustained bruising.”

•Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/508/19.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Elderly man taken ill in Welwyn Garden City restaurant

An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the incident at Cote, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Police obtain Closure Order for Welwyn Garden City flat after reports of ‘chronic’ antisocial behaviour

Police have obtained a Closure Order for a Welwyn Garden City flat. Picture: NINA MORGAN

Young cyclist hurt in crash in Potters Bar

The Drive off Mutton Lane in Potters Bar, where a girl was hurt in a collision with a car. Picture: Google Street View

Three former Welwyn players included in England’s Elite Player Squad for 2019

Hannah Botterman (standing, centre) is one of three former Welwyn players included in the England Red Roses Elite Player Squad for 2019. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA
