14-year-old boy punched in Potters Bar fight
PUBLISHED: 12:50 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 03 January 2019
Archant
Police were called to a fight near Sainsbury’s in Potters Bar yesterday afternoon, involving two groups.
Officers were called at 2.25pm to reports of a fight near the supermarket in Darkes Lane.
A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “Between 2pm and 2.20pm, six teenage boys were walking down the road when they were approached by another group of males.
“A physical altercation ensued and a 14-year-old boy was punched.
“The victim sustained bruising.”
•Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/508/19.