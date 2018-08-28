Advanced search

Police called to concerns for man at Welwyn Garden City Waitrose

PUBLISHED: 14:50 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:50 31 December 2018

Waitrose, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Archant

Police were called to a Welwyn Garden City road this afternoon following concerns for the welfare of a man in the area.

Police were called at 1.40pm to College Way in Welwyn Garden City.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing three police vehicles rushing to the scene with their sirens and blue lights on.

After police carried out a search of the area, the man was located at around 2pm in the Waitrose car park.

A police spokeswoman said officers were still with the man.

