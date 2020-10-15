Advanced search

Man arrested after fight at ‘large gathering’ in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 17:08 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 15 October 2020

Police were called to Aviation Avenue this morning after a large gathering last night. Picture: Supplied

Police were called to Aviation Avenue this morning after a large gathering last night. Picture: Supplied

Archant

One man was arrested after a fight during a ‘large gathering’ which police tried to disperse in Hatfield – with another arrested the following day in the same street.

Police were called to Aviation Avenue this morning after a large gathering last night. Picture: Supplied Police were called to Aviation Avenue this morning after a large gathering last night. Picture: Supplied

At 11.22pm, police attended Aviation Avenue to reports of a disturbance and found a large gathering of people – which they tried to disperse from the area.

During the incident, a 19-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested on suspicion of affray and obstructing a police officer.

He was taken to custody and dealt with through a community resolution.

Police are investigating what happened and officers are also reviewing the incident with local partners across the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Partnership, and high-visibility patrols are being put in place to help prevent a similar incident re-occurring.

Police were subsequently called at 2.25pm today to the same street and police are enquiring to see if it was linked to last night.

A man was arrested at the scene and later de-arrested following further enquiries while officers remain at the scene.

A bladed article was also found by police and is being recovered.

Herts police said in a statement: “Our officers continue to be out in communities - engaging, explaining and encouraging people to act responsibly and follow coronavirus rules. We will take enforcement action if necessary.

“The constabulary has targeted patrols in high footfall areas and is working with local authorities, licensing authorities and businesses to ensure the rules are being followed, identifying hotspot areas where necessary.

“If members of the public are concerned that a business is breaching coronavirus rules, please contact your local district or borough council in the first instance.

“If you are concerned that an individual is breaking the law or you are experiencing anti-social behaviour, you can report this to police, who will consider the most appropriate response and will target the most problematic behaviour. Reports should be made online at herts.police.uk/contact or via 101 wherever possible. In an emergency dial 999.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information for the evening incident is urged to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/82850/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Man arrested after fight at ‘large gathering’ in Hatfield

Police were called to Aviation Avenue this morning after a large gathering last night. Picture: Supplied

Kim Wilde and Paul Young to feature in new online music show

Marty Wilde performing with daughters Roxanne and Kim on That Was Then… This Is Now! Picture: supplied by Deacon Communications

Public consultation on new retailer set for Hatfield town centre Post Office

Martin's in Hatfield town centre is closing. Picture: Google Street View

Hatfield youth centre chairman ‘delighted’ to be named in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Barry Clark recieved an British Empire Medal from the Queen. Picture: Supplied

Welwyn Garden City woman awarded BEM in Queen’s Birthday Honours list for balcony fall awareness campaign

Georgia Hague, who is originally from Wewyn Garden City, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her campaign. Picture: Supplied