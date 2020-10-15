Man arrested after fight at ‘large gathering’ in Hatfield

Police were called to Aviation Avenue this morning after a large gathering last night. Picture: Supplied Archant

One man was arrested after a fight during a ‘large gathering’ which police tried to disperse in Hatfield – with another arrested the following day in the same street.

At 11.22pm, police attended Aviation Avenue to reports of a disturbance and found a large gathering of people – which they tried to disperse from the area.

During the incident, a 19-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested on suspicion of affray and obstructing a police officer.

He was taken to custody and dealt with through a community resolution.

Police are investigating what happened and officers are also reviewing the incident with local partners across the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Partnership, and high-visibility patrols are being put in place to help prevent a similar incident re-occurring.

Pd Bonnie attended Hatfield last night after a large crowd threatened officers and refused to leave the area. She dispursed the crowd in a short amount of time. pic.twitter.com/32vir28yV6 — BCH Police Dogs (@BCHPoliceDogs) October 15, 2020

Police were subsequently called at 2.25pm today to the same street and police are enquiring to see if it was linked to last night.

A man was arrested at the scene and later de-arrested following further enquiries while officers remain at the scene.

A bladed article was also found by police and is being recovered.

Herts police said in a statement: “Our officers continue to be out in communities - engaging, explaining and encouraging people to act responsibly and follow coronavirus rules. We will take enforcement action if necessary.

“The constabulary has targeted patrols in high footfall areas and is working with local authorities, licensing authorities and businesses to ensure the rules are being followed, identifying hotspot areas where necessary.

“If members of the public are concerned that a business is breaching coronavirus rules, please contact your local district or borough council in the first instance.

“If you are concerned that an individual is breaking the law or you are experiencing anti-social behaviour, you can report this to police, who will consider the most appropriate response and will target the most problematic behaviour. Reports should be made online at herts.police.uk/contact or via 101 wherever possible. In an emergency dial 999.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information for the evening incident is urged to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/82850/20.