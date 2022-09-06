News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Awards for police cadets after caring for injured person

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:19 PM September 6, 2022
Police cadet awards

Leah and Stephanie proudly show off their awards. - Credit: Herts police

Two young police cadets have earned an award after they stopped to care for an injured member of the public in Welwyn Garden City.

Leah Brackley, 14, and Stephanie Parkinson, 15, were close to the Howard Centre when they came across a member of the public who had fallen over and sustained a head injury.

The pair, who are part of the Welwyn Hatfield cadet unit, immediately stopped to help, providing first aid and reassurance until police and paramedics arrived on the scene.

Following their actions, they were presented with Certificates of Good Work by PC Brad Glover and local Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Emma Francis.

“The Welwyn Hatfield police cadet leaders and I are immensely proud of Leah and Steph for getting stuck in and showing good citizenship, as well as displaying the courage and tenacity to get involved and help,” said PC Glover.

“As we all know, it’s very easy to walk on by and ignore what’s going on, as many people do.

“The skills learnt during their training as police cadets were put into practice and they were able to quickly spring into action to provide assistance.”

Welwyn Garden City News

