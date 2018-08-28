Man fined after Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s fight
PUBLISHED: 10:56 24 December 2018
A Welwyn Garden City man has been fined after causing trouble at McDonald’s in the town centre.
Police were called at 8.07pm on Friday (December 21) to reports of an altercation involving a man and several women at McDonald’s in Howardsgate.
It’s reported that the man pushed the women.
It was also reported that a security guard attempted to remove the man from McDonald’s and there was a struggle.
A 21-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City was arrested on suspicion of causing harassment, alarm and distress, affray and harassment.
He was given a £90 Penalty Notice for disorder (this is for causing harassment, alarm and distress under the Public Order Act).
No further action was taken for the affray and harassment.