Hatfield teenager charged with possession of zombie knife in town centre

A 17-year-old boy from Hatfield has been charged with possession of a 20cm zombie knife in the town.

At around 12pm on Monday, March 11, police stopped and searched a teenager in Hatfield town centre.

He ran away, but officers chased him to Queensway where he was detained.

A 20cm zombie knife was subsequently seized.

Zombie knives, which have serrated edges and often include words that glamorise violence, have been banned in the UK since 2016.

A 17-year-old teen appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 13, where he pleaded not guilty, and has been bailed until Wednesday, May 8.

The arrest was made by officers from Operation Scorpion, a specialist unit tackling burglaries, robberies, drugs offences and other acquisitive crimes.

PC Angela Wilcox from Operation Scorpion, said: “I hope residents feel reassured that this knife has been removed from the streets of Hatfield.

“Hertfordshire Constabulary will not tolerate anyone carrying knives and we will always take action if we suspect that someone is carrying a weapon.

“While some people feel pressured to carry a knife, perhaps as protection or because their friends say it will earn them respect or make others fear them, the truth is that it simply puts you in more danger.

“Carrying a knife is not worth the risk of more danger and if you are caught you could face up to four years in prison.

“If you do feel pressured to carry a knife, speak to someone you trust like a family member, teacher or police officer to get support.”

A county-wide knife amnesty that ended last week brought in record numbers of surrendered knives, including 216 handed in in Hatfield.

If you are worried or have information about knife crime in your local area, please call the non-emergency number 101.

In an emergency, or if someone’s life is in danger, always call 999 straight away.