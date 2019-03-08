Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant Archant

Police are patrolling a Welwyn Garden City playing field, after reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King George V playing fields is at the centre of ASB in the town, according to police.

And in July saw a spate of arson on the fence of the cricket club, off-cuts of tree branches, a bin, an old bike and an old scooter.

Since then officers from Hatfield and the Garden City have stepped up their presence in the area.

Patrols are also being carried out in Woodhall and Stanborough Lakes, each evening, as part of officer's school holidays operations.

You may also want to watch:

Other crimes, like burglary have slowed down recently in Welwyn Garden City.

While bike thefts have increased.

Cyclist are advised:

To have a strong lock.

To invest in more expensive locks that cannot be easily cut through.

And to keep any quick release parts secure.

Welwyn Hatfield police will be running bike marking events soon, so keep an eye out for any updates.