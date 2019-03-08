Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

PUBLISHED: 16:11 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 12 August 2019

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are patrolling a Welwyn Garden City playing field, after reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

King George V playing fields is at the centre of ASB in the town, according to police.

And in July saw a spate of arson on the fence of the cricket club, off-cuts of tree branches, a bin, an old bike and an old scooter.

Since then officers from Hatfield and the Garden City have stepped up their presence in the area.

Patrols are also being carried out in Woodhall and Stanborough Lakes, each evening, as part of officer's school holidays operations.

You may also want to watch:

Other crimes, like burglary have slowed down recently in Welwyn Garden City.

While bike thefts have increased.

Cyclist are advised:

To have a strong lock.

To invest in more expensive locks that cannot be easily cut through.

And to keep any quick release parts secure.

Welwyn Hatfield police will be running bike marking events soon, so keep an eye out for any updates.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

County council terminates contract with waste disposal company Veolia

A Veolia waste vehicle unloading. Picture: Alexis Duclos

Have you got a spare bed for a young homeless person?

Depaul UK has helped 63,000 perople since 1989. Picture: Pexels.

Cross-party board agreed for Welwyn Garden City regeneration plans

The idea of a partnership board for the town emerged after a a long list of stores had turned down the chance to take over the flagship Debenhams site. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Most Read

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

County council terminates contract with waste disposal company Veolia

A Veolia waste vehicle unloading. Picture: Alexis Duclos

Have you got a spare bed for a young homeless person?

Depaul UK has helped 63,000 perople since 1989. Picture: Pexels.

Cross-party board agreed for Welwyn Garden City regeneration plans

The idea of a partnership board for the town emerged after a a long list of stores had turned down the chance to take over the flagship Debenhams site. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Qayyum and Southgate lead the way as North Mymms and WGC battle to big score draw

Hamza Qayyum starred with the bat for North Mymms as well as picking up three wickets against WGC. Picture: DANNY LOO

Free Hertford Castle tours and brass band concert on Sunday

Hertford Castle tours will take place on Sunday, August 18. Picture: supplied by Hertford Town Council.

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists