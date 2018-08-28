Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two Hatfield homes burgled on the same road

PUBLISHED: 14:43 04 January 2019

Police are investigating two burglaries in Wood Close, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Police are investigating two burglaries in Wood Close, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Burglars targeted two Hatfield homes in the same road within half an hour of each other.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following two burglaries in Wood Close yesterday (Thursday, January 3).

At 7.20pm, offenders got into one of the homes, taking a set of car keys and stealing a white Vauxhall Corsa from the driveway.

Another burglary happened between 7.15pm and 7.50pm where offenders took a bag that was in the hallway.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV fitted to their property or a movement-sensitive dash cam fitted to their vehicle.

If you saw any suspicious activity in the area surrounding Wood Close or saw a white Vauxhall Corsa please call 101 quoting crime reference 41/931/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman pronounced dead in Hatfield woodland

A woman was pronounced dead in woodland following a search for her by police.

Welwyn Garden City heroes save children from fire

Harry Hagger (L) and Conner Martin (R) both stepped in to help with the rescue of children in a fire on Knella Road in Welwyn Garden City. Pictures: Harry Hagger/Kevin Lines/Conner Martin

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Dead horse found on Welwyn Hatfield road

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane in North Mymms. Picture: North Mymms News

Police called to Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police were called to the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City today. Picture: Danny Loo

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Most Read

CCTV appeal following criminal damage in Stevenage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal after man robbed in Hitchin

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage arrested

#includeImage($article, 225)

Union’s anger as date set for Stevenage school’s academisation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Have you seen missing 76-year-old from Stevenage?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Two Hatfield homes burgled on the same road

Police are investigating two burglaries in Wood Close, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Dead horse to be removed today by Welwyn Hatfield Council

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane in North Mymms. Picture: North Mymms News

Salon crowned ‘best dressed’ in Hatfield Christmas display competition

Gift Hair Collection Salon in Market Place won the best-dressed Christmas window display competition. Picture: supplied by WHBC

Welwyn Garden City war hero wins £150,000 in lottery bet

A Welwyn Garden City man has won big on an Irish lotto bet.

Fine finish to 2018 for Neil Hume and Garden City Runners

Garden City Runners' Neil Hume, Tim Cooke, Dawn Redwood, Kath Evans, Elaine Giles, Tom Parmley, Charlotte Jones, and Maureen Steed at the Buntingford Year End 10.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists