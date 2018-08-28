Two Hatfield homes burgled on the same road

Police are investigating two burglaries in Wood Close, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Burglars targeted two Hatfield homes in the same road within half an hour of each other.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following two burglaries in Wood Close yesterday (Thursday, January 3).

At 7.20pm, offenders got into one of the homes, taking a set of car keys and stealing a white Vauxhall Corsa from the driveway.

Another burglary happened between 7.15pm and 7.50pm where offenders took a bag that was in the hallway.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV fitted to their property or a movement-sensitive dash cam fitted to their vehicle.

If you saw any suspicious activity in the area surrounding Wood Close or saw a white Vauxhall Corsa please call 101 quoting crime reference 41/931/19.