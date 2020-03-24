Photo released after dangerous dog bit woman’s wrist in Welwyn

Herts Police would like to speak to this man after a Mardley Woods dog attack in Welwyn. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

A woman was bit on the wrist by a dangerous dog in Welwyn – and police have now released a picture of a man they believe could help with their enquiries.

On Monday, February 24, in Mardley Woods, at around 1.10pm, a woman in her fifties was walking her two dogs when she came across a man with a Wire-haired pointer.

The dog attacked one of the woman’s dogs and as she tried to help, it bit her on the wrist.

Police Constable Ross Freeman said: “This was a frightening incident and the victim was left with a nasty bruise on her wrist.

“We believe the man pictured was in the woods at the time and he could have vital information that will help us with the investigation. If you recognise him, please let me know.

“Similarly, I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone with information about the incident.

“If you can help, please get in touch by calling 101 or email me at ross.freeman2@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/21434/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonmously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.