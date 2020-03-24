Advanced search

Photo released after dangerous dog bit woman’s wrist in Welwyn

PUBLISHED: 12:20 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 24 March 2020

Herts Police would like to speak to this man after a Mardley Woods dog attack in Welwyn. Picture: Herts Police.

Herts Police would like to speak to this man after a Mardley Woods dog attack in Welwyn. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

A woman was bit on the wrist by a dangerous dog in Welwyn – and police have now released a picture of a man they believe could help with their enquiries.

On Monday, February 24, in Mardley Woods, at around 1.10pm, a woman in her fifties was walking her two dogs when she came across a man with a Wire-haired pointer.

The dog attacked one of the woman’s dogs and as she tried to help, it bit her on the wrist.

Police Constable Ross Freeman said: “This was a frightening incident and the victim was left with a nasty bruise on her wrist.

You may also want to watch:

“We believe the man pictured was in the woods at the time and he could have vital information that will help us with the investigation. If you recognise him, please let me know.

“Similarly, I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone with information about the incident.

“If you can help, please get in touch by calling 101 or email me at ross.freeman2@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/21434/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonmously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Strict controls on movement come into force

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Squirrels and rats from derelict house in Hatfield infest next door

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hatfield man who saved woman near St Albans from burning car would do it again

Three minutes after Steve Dance rescued the woman on A414 near St Albans. Picture: Steve Dance.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Strict controls on movement come into force

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Squirrels and rats from derelict house in Hatfield infest next door

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hatfield man who saved woman near St Albans from burning car would do it again

Three minutes after Steve Dance rescued the woman on A414 near St Albans. Picture: Steve Dance.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Coronavirus: International hockey now ‘free to watch’ at home

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

Photo released after dangerous dog bit woman’s wrist in Welwyn

Herts Police would like to speak to this man after a Mardley Woods dog attack in Welwyn. Picture: Herts Police.

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘unthinkable’ says BOA chairman

A general view of the Olympic rings near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

FA must act now says Potters Bar Town chairman as coronavirus gets set to ‘affect football for a while’

Potters Bar Town chairman Peter Waller (right) has said the club have no money coming in at the moment. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO
Drive 24