Police appeal: Cyclist seriously injured in crash near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 15:08 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 22 December 2019

A cyclist was seriously injured. Picture: Debbie White

Archant

Officers are investigating a serious road traffic collision near Potters Bar yesterday afternoon and are appealing for witnesses.

At around 2.45pm, it was reported that a white BMW 220D travelling westbound towards Borehamwood and a bike travelling in the opposite direction collided with each other on Dancers Hill Road.

The male cyclist was seriously injured and taken to the Royal London Hospital by ambulance.

PC Ian Key, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "We are working to establish the exact circumstances of this collision and are conducting a thorough investigation.

"We'd like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events prior to it. We'd especially ask motorists who may have been in the area around the time of the collision with dash cams to review the footage and call us if they believe they have information that could assist our enquiries."

You can report information by email via ian.key@herts.pnn.police.uk, online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call our non-emergency number 101, quoting reference Op Solas of 21 December.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

