Appeal to find missing Potters Bar man

Officers are appealing for the public's help to trace a man who is missing from Potters Bar.

David Bigg was last seen at his home in the town on Thursday, May 2.

The 72-year-old is described as white, of a slim build, mostly bald with some grey hair, a beard and glasses.

He has limp in his right leg, carries a walking stick, and currently has a large cast on his leg.

David was wearing a blue chequered shirt and khaki trousers.

It is believed that he travelled to the Isle of Wight, and has since possibly travelled into London.

Anyone who has seen David since he went missing, or has information on his whereabouts, should call the 101 quoting ISR 433 of May 13. For immediate sightings call 999 straight away.