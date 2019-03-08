Advanced search

Have you seen this woman with connections to Welwyn Garden City?

PUBLISHED: 09:30 08 June 2019

Kelly Cross is wanted by the police. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

A 34-year-old woman with connections to Welwyn Garden City is wanted by the police.

Kelly Cross failed to appear in court and has not complied with a supervision order - usually issued in relation to children.

The wanted woman is believed to be of no fixed abode, but has frequented Welwyn Garden City.

She is also believed to be living in Liverpool.

If you see Kelly, or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Paul Hollis from the Local Policing Command intelligence Unit on paul.hollis@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/10826/19.

You can also call the non-emergency number 101.

