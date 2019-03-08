Advanced search

Police appeal for witnesses following sexual harassment in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 14:53 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 20 May 2019

Police are making an appeal for witnesses following an incident of sexual harassment earlier this month in Welwyn Garden City.

The victim was walking along Gresley Close into Lyles Lane, near the city centre, when a man tried to engage the victim in conversation.

The man, aged in his late forties or early fifties, then touched the victim inappropriately and made several sexual comments.

"This behaviour was totally unacceptable, and understandably the victim was left very distressed," Detective Constable Kylie Davies, who is investigating the incident, said.

The police are describing the offender as a white man, aged in his late forties or early fifties, approximately 6ft tall, and with grey facial hair.

He was also wearing a dark coloured coat, at the time of the incident, made of a shiny material and quite padded with an emblem on the left arm.

The incident took place on Tuesday, May 7 between 8.50 and 9.30pm.

DC Davies is urging anyone with information, to call the non-emergency number 101 or email her directly at kylie.davies@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/41025/19.

