Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police appeal following Welwyn Garden City handbag theft

PUBLISHED: 12:08 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 21 August 2019

Police believe the man pictured may have information that could aid the investigation. Picture: Herts Police.

Police believe the man pictured may have information that could aid the investigation. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

CCTV images have been released following a handbag theft in Welwyn Garden City.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as part of their investigation into the theft on Hollybush Lane, at around 2am on July 21.

You may also want to watch:

Officers believe the man could help their investigation.

Anyone that recognises him is asked to email PC Richard Wicks via email at richard.wicks@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator at the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/65999/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman told front door has to go by council

An example of a black front door. Picture: Pixabay.

12-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been found

Finley Oakes has been missing since yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

Police helicopter searches Welwyn Garden City for suspect who ‘committed assault’ after refused ciggy

A police helicopter was flying over Welwyn Garden City looking for a suspect. Picture: Herts police

Hatfield girl who needs a bone marrow transplant appeals to find donor match

Bethany Greer has to go three times a week to hospital to be treated for aplastic anemia. Picture: Supplied.

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman told front door has to go by council

An example of a black front door. Picture: Pixabay.

12-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been found

Finley Oakes has been missing since yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

Police helicopter searches Welwyn Garden City for suspect who ‘committed assault’ after refused ciggy

A police helicopter was flying over Welwyn Garden City looking for a suspect. Picture: Herts police

Hatfield girl who needs a bone marrow transplant appeals to find donor match

Bethany Greer has to go three times a week to hospital to be treated for aplastic anemia. Picture: Supplied.

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Another fire at Welwyn Garden City playing fields

The fire yesterday at King George V playing fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

‘Do not travel’ message as 130 miles of train lines will close over bank holiday weekend

Govia Thameslink Railway is advising people not to travel over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Police appeal following Welwyn Garden City handbag theft

Police believe the man pictured may have information that could aid the investigation. Picture: Herts Police.

Southern League: Biggleswade 1 Welwyn Garden City 3 - player ratings

Welwyn Garden City were in sensational form against Biggleswade at Langford Road. Picture: TGS PHOTO

12-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been found

Finley Oakes has been missing since yesterday. Picture: Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists