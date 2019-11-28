Did you see a man shouting, threatening and swearing in Hatfield?

Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture Helen Drake. Archant

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following a public order incident in Hatfield on Saturday November 23.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 10am, a man outside Hilltop shops in High View was seen shouting and swearing.

When challenged by a member of shop staff, he threatened them and continued shouting and swearing.

The man is described as being aged in his thirties, wearing glasses and a black cap. He also had a dog with him.

You may also want to watch:

PC Jessica Gibbs, who is investigating, said: "We understand that many members of the public saw what happened and I would urge them to come forward and help with our enquiries.

"This would have been an unnerving incident for those that witnessed it and no one should be made to feel unsafe as they pop to their local shop.

"If you witnessed the incident or have other information about what happened, please call the non-emergency number or email me at jessica.gibbs@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/105786/19."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.