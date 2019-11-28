Advanced search

Did you see a man shouting, threatening and swearing in Hatfield?

PUBLISHED: 11:56 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 28 November 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture Helen Drake.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture Helen Drake.

Archant

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following a public order incident in Hatfield on Saturday November 23.

At around 10am, a man outside Hilltop shops in High View was seen shouting and swearing.

When challenged by a member of shop staff, he threatened them and continued shouting and swearing.

The man is described as being aged in his thirties, wearing glasses and a black cap. He also had a dog with him.

You may also want to watch:

PC Jessica Gibbs, who is investigating, said: "We understand that many members of the public saw what happened and I would urge them to come forward and help with our enquiries.

"This would have been an unnerving incident for those that witnessed it and no one should be made to feel unsafe as they pop to their local shop.

"If you witnessed the incident or have other information about what happened, please call the non-emergency number or email me at jessica.gibbs@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/105786/19."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hatfield property seized by council due to tenancy fraud

The court gave an order allowing Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to seize back a property being illegally sublet in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City paramedic one of three ambulance staff deaths amid claims of ‘toxic working conditions’

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Pay As You Go pulls into Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Welham Green stations

GTR staff launched the extension of pay as you go with contactless to Hatfield station. Picture: Peter Alvey/Govia Thameslink Railway

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Internet stars Woody and Kleiny turn on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

The Christmas Bear outside Sainsbury's at the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hatfield property seized by council due to tenancy fraud

The court gave an order allowing Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to seize back a property being illegally sublet in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City paramedic one of three ambulance staff deaths amid claims of ‘toxic working conditions’

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Pay As You Go pulls into Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Welham Green stations

GTR staff launched the extension of pay as you go with contactless to Hatfield station. Picture: Peter Alvey/Govia Thameslink Railway

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Internet stars Woody and Kleiny turn on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

The Christmas Bear outside Sainsbury's at the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Did you see a man shouting, threatening and swearing in Hatfield?

Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture Helen Drake.

Young Guns return for Slam Dunk Festival 2020 in Hatfield

Young Guns on the Slam Dunk Festival South 2016 Main Stage at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield. Slam Dunk South has now moved to Hatfield Park. Picture: Kennerdeigh Scott.

Welwyn Garden City appeal following throat grab assault

Police are looking to talk to this man following an assault in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

Shelley stars in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club’s latest handicap races

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Alex Shelley leads Alistair Jose in the Personal Handicap Series.

Hatfield swimmers to take the plunge as schoolboy launches charity

Ahaan and the national swimmer. Picture: Poornima Kirloskar-Saini.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists