Police appeal following three vehicle M25 crash near South Mimms that left two injured

The M25 was shut anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for the A10 and Junction 23 for South Mimms due to a serious crash near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England. Archant

A three-way car crash left two injured near the South Mimms M25 exit, yesterday.

Police attended the collision of a Toyota Prius, a Mercedes-Benz A180d, and a Nissan Qashqai at the Junction 23 exit slip at around 5.45pm.

The road was then closed at 6pm to allow two ambulances and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance to treat the injured parties.

Two people were treated at the scene and then taken to Barnet General Hospital by land ambulance.

If you were in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, the police ask that you review the footage as soon as possible and send it to them as they believe it may assist with their investigation.

They are also asking if you were on the road at that time, and may have seen the collision, to get in contact by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR557 of 17 October.

Anyone with information can also report online at herts.police.uk/report, or on webchat at herts.police.uk/contact.