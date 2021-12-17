Pedestrian dies weeks after collision in Welwyn

Steven Easdale, 53, suffered serious injuries after being hit by a Fiat 500 near to the Red Lion pub, on Digswell Hill, Welwyn shortly before 5pm on Friday November 5. - Credit: Steven Easdale, 53, suffered serious injuries after being hit by a Fiat 500 near to the Red Lion pub, on Digswell Hill, Welwyn

The family of a pedestrian killed weeks after he was hit by a car in Welwyn have paid tribute to him

Steven Easdale, 53, suffered serious injuries after the incident near to the Red Lion pub, on Digswell Hill, shortly before 5pm on Friday November 5.

Police were called following reports of a collision involving a Fiat 500.

Steven was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridgeshire by air ambulance but died earlier this week.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Steven will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. His passing will leave a massive hole in our lives.”

PC Dale Morris, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers, and we politely ask that their privacy is respected.

“We are still working to establish the exact circumstances that led to the collision, and continue to appeal for witnesses and information. If you believe you witnessed the collision taking place, or have any information that you believe may help with our enquiries, please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Morris directly via email at dale.morris@herts.police.uk. You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference Op Totora.