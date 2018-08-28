Brand new iPhone stolen from Welwyn Garden City shopper

Police believe the women pictured could help with their enquiries into an iPhone stolen from Welwyn Garden City Debenhams. Picture: supplied by Herts Police supplied by Herts Police

Police have released CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into the theft of a brand new iPhone in Welwyn Garden City.

On Friday, December 28 at around 4.20pm, a woman purchased a new iPhone SE 32GB from the EE mobile phone shop in the Howard Centre.

She then continued shopping in Debenhams.

While she was in the shop, the victim set her bags down on the floor - and then the offender picked up her bag and left the shop with it.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Matthew Ruppersburg on matthew.ruppersburg@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/70075/18. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report