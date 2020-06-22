Delivery driver almost assaulted during robbery at Hatfield Co-op

Police are appealing after a robbery at the Bishops Rise Co-op store. Picture: Helen Drake Archant

A delivery driver was almost assaulted during a robbery took place at a Co-op store in Hatfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Monday, June 15, at around 3pm, two men approached a delivery driver at the rear of the store on Bishops Rise.

One man attempted to assault the driver, while a second man took a large amount of cigarettes from the rear of the truck. Both then ran from the scene and left in what police believe to be a blue Peugeot van.

You may also want to watch:

Both suspects are thought to be white, of stocky build and aged between 28 and 30 years of age. One of the men was also wearing a scarf or t-shirt over his head.

Police investigator Linda Bunton said: “Did you witness this incident or do you have information about it?

“We believe there were witnesses in the area who saw some or part of this incident, I am particularly trying to identify a person who may have seen the men leaving the area in a blue Peugeot van and also a woman who may have filmed some of the incident on her mobile phone.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 by quoting crime reference number 41/46759/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.